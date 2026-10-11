It's a girl! Matt Bove and wife welcome baby girl

BUFFLAO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our 7 News family is growing once again.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and his wife Andrea welcomed Giada Amelia Bove into the world on Saturday.

Giada entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Both mom and Giada are doing great.

This is Matt and Andrea's second child. They welcomed their first daughter, Ellia Nicolia Bove, in March 2023.

Matt joined 7 News in 2013 and has served as sports director since 2019. His wife, Dr. Andrea Bove, is a counselor for a school district in Niagara County. The Boves reside on Grand Island.

Congratulations Matt and Andrea!