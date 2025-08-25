'It's a day of remembering': Family and friends remember fallen Buffalo Firefighters 16 years later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends gathered Sunday to honor two Buffalo firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

It has now been 16 years since Firefighter Jonathan Croom and Lieutenant Charles “Chip” McCarthy lost their lives responding to a fire on Genesee Street on August 24, 2009.

The pain of that day remains fresh for their loved ones, especially for Croom’s mother, Angie Heusinger.

“This whole day is going to be full of a lot of memories and a lot of thoughts,” she said.The day began with a special mass, followed by a butterfly release.

“Sixteen years we have been doing it every single year,” Heusinger said. “And are going to continue doing it hopefully for however long.”She said the day is about more than just grief, it’s about remembrance, legacy, and educating others about the risks firefighters face every day.

“And remembering that firefighters are foremost always putting themselves on the line,” Heusinger said. “We have to remember that their safety is of utmost importance, but sometimes, things happen.”

