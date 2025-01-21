It's a boy! 7 News anchor Katie Morse and her husband welcome baby into the world

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Channel 7 family just got a little cuter!

Good Morning Buffalo anchor Katie Morse and her husband Paul welcomed Logan Robert into the world Friday afternoon at Sister's Hospital.

"Mom and Dad honestly could not be happier. We are just obsessed with him and love him so much," Katie shared with us.

Watch the big announcement on Good Morning Buffalo in the video below.

Congratulations Katie & Paul

Katie says she and Logan are doing very well, and her family greatly appreciates the doctors and nurses at Sister's for all they have done for them during this time.

This is Katie and her husband's first child. Katie joined the 7 News family in 2014. Paul is a firefighter for the Buffalo Fire Department.

See the Second Cup team celebrating the great news in the video below.