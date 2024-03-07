'It would change his life': 9-year-old Depew boy with special needs in the running to win free adaptive bike

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young Western New York boy with nonverbal autism has the chance to win an adaptive bike, in a giveaway contest.

The only thing in his way: getting more votes to qualify for the drawing or raising money to get a bike.

If he wins, he will get to ride the bike with his best friend who also has the same special needs as him and won in a similar contest in 2021.

"He is full of spunk. He is happy-go-lucky and his smile just lights up a room," Shanna Szydlowski said.

Shanna Szydlowski is 9-year-old Eric Szydlowski's mother.

Eric, who has nonverbal autism, is in the running to win a bike that would truly change his life.

The contest is called The Great Bike Giveaway.

"It would change his life in having more independence to be able to do the simple thing of riding a bike like a typical child would," the Depew mother explained.

There are three ways to win:



Having the most votes: The person with the most votes in their selected bike category will receive a free adaptive bike - that they selected.

A random drawing will take place for anyone who gets at least 50 votes and will automatically be entered into a drawing for the bike they selected when registering.

If a registrant does not have the most votes, or they do not win in the drawing they can fundraise to receive a bike.

In this case, Eric has a $3,575 goal.

His mother told Pheben Kassahun the bike is similar to a tricycle, and would allow Eric to have foot pedals where his feet would be strapped on.

"They wouldn't constantly fall off, special handle bars so he could easily hold on to and a handle bar in the back so we can push him along if he needs the help," Szydlowski explained.

He would be able to ride bikes with his siblings and his best friend, Owen.

"What best friends don't want to ride bikes together? They can do things like typical 9 and 10-year-old boys," Melissa Gratien said.

Owen Gratien won his adaptive bike in the same contest in 2021. 7News shared this story when Owen won the bike that year.

His family is hoping Eric has the same luck.

Gratien said, "It's helped him get stronger a little bit, I think. It certainly helps build his muscle tone and he is almost able to do it on his own but has a parent handle where you can push him in the back so that is helpful as well."

The two boys have known each other for more than five years, and upon meeting, their connection was instantaneous.

"They're both nonverbal and when they see each other in the hallways, around the bus or when they get together for play dates, you can see how happy they are to see each other. They smile and they hug each other and they need no words to describe their friendship," Szydlowski said.

Gratien added, "We've become really close to them with the similarities that we have, the challenges that Owen and Eric have, have brought us closer together."

Voting for the Great Bike Giveaway ends on March 20 at noon Eastern Time.

Winners with the most votes and winners by drawing are announced on March 21.

Fundraising ends and the Great Bike Giveaway concludes on April 11 at noon Eastern Time.

To vote and/or donate to Eric Szydlowski, click here.