'It will save lives': Kaleida Health and Catholic Health create Stroke EMS Coalition

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and to improve stroke care, Kaleida Health and Catholic Health have partnered to enhance the training of emergency medical responders through a new initiative called “BE FAST Western New York.”

Recognizing the urgency of prompt stroke identification and treatment, Kaleida Health and Catholic Health aim to establish new guidelines for EMS workers to swiftly spot strokes and notify hospitals.

Dr. Amit Kandel, corporate medical director of stroke services at Kaleida Health and a neurology professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine, emphasized the lifesaving potential of this training.

“We wanted to make sure that they are equipped with the information that we really need, and they are able to pre-notify us, which helps achieve better results,” Kandel said.

WKBW Kaleida Health and Catholic Health collaborate to advance emergency response training for strokes

The new guidelines use the acronym "BE FAST" to aid EMS workers in identifying strokes:



B for Balance

E for Eyes

F for Face

A for Arms

S for Speech

T for Time (and telephone)

This information is crucial for hospitals to provide timely treatment to stroke patients.

Kandel expressed hope for further collaboration within the community.

“I’m hoping that this will be the first of many collaborative efforts, so it’s a teamwork initiative, and it could not have happened without everyone coming together for the community,” he said.