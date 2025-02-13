'It was just unproductive': Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board facing scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County board tasked with overseeing the county’s correctional facilities is failing to meet its requirements, according to County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard.

During Thursday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, St. Jean Tard called for an investigation into the Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board, which was established in 2019. In her resolution, she stated that "the board's effectiveness has been inconsistent" and that "there have also been prolonged periods where it has failed to meet even the most basic standards of operations."

WKBW Taisha St. Jean Tard

"I'm disappointed to hear this," St. Jean Tard said. "Obviously as a body, we have to continue this investigation."

As part of her inquiry, St. Jean Tard questioned the board’s current clerk about the accessibility of information regarding its members and operations.

"If I was a resident and wanted to see who was on this board and what's going on, is there a current updated list on the website of who's serving on this board, their information and their qualifications?" she asked.

"I don't think so," the clerk responded.

WKBW

When I checked the board’s website, I saw that the last annual report available was from 2022, meeting minutes were not posted and no schedule for upcoming meetings was listed.

Concerns about the board’s operations were further echoed by former board members. A staff member from the legislature read letters from former members detailing their frustrations.

"After some time, things began to fall apart with the board," one letter stated.

Michael Phillips, superintendent of the county's Jail Management Division, and Tom Diina, chief of the Community Reintegration Division, both said they used to attend board meetings but stopped once progress slowed.

WKBW Michael Phillips

"It got to a point where it was just unproductive," Phillips said.

WKBW Tom Diina

Diina added, "When the board is operating as it is intended, it is a benefit to the county, a benefit to the sheriff's office, a benefit to the legislature. But as the superintendent said, it's gotten to the point where nothing productive is occurring. It's a lot of finger-pointing—really no open dialogue."

I reached out to the board’s current chair, Jerome Wright, for comment and am awaiting a response.

Meantime, the Public Safety Committee will continue its review before deciding on further action.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.