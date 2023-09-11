'It was just a cloud of smoke:' WNY Heroes co-founder recalls responding to Ground Zero on September 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the nation’s darkest day 22 years ago, first responders from all over the country rushed to Ground Zero. That included Chris Kreiger, of Buffalo.

Kreiger is an Army veteran. In 2001, he was a National Guard member also working the overnight shift for a local ambulance service.

“I remember getting up that morning coming downstairs turning on the television, and I thought I was watching Die Hard,” explained Kreiger about the morning of September 11.

When the South Tower was hit at 9:03 a.m., Kreiger got the call to pack a bag and get to New York City immediately. He and other servicemembers packed military vehicles with medicine, and supplies before leaving Buffalo.

“I believe it was late that night, at midnight, pulling up to the Jacob Javits Center,” said Kreiger. “You can see it was just a cloud of smoke.”

Kreiger spent weeks in New York City, helping to secure tunnels and bridges.

“What’s the one thing people have to remember about this day?” asked 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz.

“Why we’re here,” said Kreiger.

Shortly after returning back to Buffalo he was deployed to Iraq. He served until 2007. Kreiger came back home after suffering a traumatic brain injury from bombings while overseas.

Through treatment Kreiger met other veterans, and all agreed that the services available to them were limited. It motivated Kregier to co-found WNY Heroes, an organization that has helped thousands of veterans.

WNY Heroes has a successful service dog program. Kreiger has his own dog, who has helped him.

Kreiger and family will be at Monday night’s Bills game at MetLife Stadium. He said he makes it a point every year on September 11 to return to New York City to never forget.

“Maybe that’s my way of dealing with what happened,” said Kreiger.