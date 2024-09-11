'It was beyond belief': Western New Yorkers remember where they were on 9/11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We all remember where we were when we first heard about the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

"I thought it was a movie," Morris said. "America's under attack."

"A lot of British people were working for American companies," McManus said. "I don't think it matters what nationality, or where you originate from. As a human being you always got empathy for others. Our hearts went out to you guys."

"I remember days after too, how the country came together in ways that we rarely see these days," Spillman said. "I didn’t have a cell phone, so didn't realize what was happening until you got outside, and there were thousands of people gathered outside."