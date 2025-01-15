'It was absolute terror': Buffalo musicians to host fundraiser for California fire victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo musicians are getting together to raise money for the victims of the California wildfires.

Local musician Jeff Miers is leading the group of artists. His son was forced to evacuate during the Eaton fire and hasn't been able to go back home since.

"It was absolute terror," said Miers. "My wife and I were on the phone with Declan and Hannah as they were running from their home, packing the car, getting the dog in the car, taking what they could carry, and taking off as the Eaton fire was raging."

Miers said he felt helpless when he found out his son was in the path of the wildfires and is grateful he survived but he knows many people did not. He also knows numerous people who lost everything so he's calling on the community to get together for a fundraiser on January 20 at Sportsmen's Tavern on Amherst Street in Buffalo.

"Everybody's just taking the time to rebuild and recover emotionally, and mentally and I do think it's going to be a process," Declan said.

He said he replays the day he had to evacuate over and over in his head.

"I think the most surreal part of it was realizing how much of our belongings didn't matter in that moment at all and what did matter was each other," Declan said. "When push comes to shove what matters is your partner who you love. You can make a new home as long as you have your people."

Organ Fairchild, The Damone Jackson Outcome, Miller & the Other Sinners, Critt's Juke Joint, and Tiger Chung Lee will perform on January 20 at Sportsmen's Tavern to Benefit MusiCares Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund.

You can find more information here and find tickets here.