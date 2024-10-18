'It was a blessing': Two bystanders help save woman from burning home in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two bystanders say they helped save a woman from a burning home in Buffalo Friday morning.

Shawna Medina and Jennifer Wampler say they were in the Hamburg Street area for work when they saw black smoke in the sky. After realizing it was likely a house fire, they jumped into action.

The women say they ran into the home and discovered there was a woman stuck on the second floor of the home. They later determined the woman was paralyzed and needed help getting down the stairs.

Medina and Wampler say they were eventually able to successfully rescue the woman.

Division Chief Daniel Bossi says you couldn't have had a better outcome.

"It was a blessing," Bossi told reporters Friday morning at the scene.

The fire caused damage to at least two homes. The cause remains under investigation.

