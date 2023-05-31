'It terrifies me': Pushback over possible wine sales in grocery stores

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a proposed bill that would allow for the sale wine in grocery stores, liquor store owners are worried about how the potential state law could affect them as well as their customers.

Louis Mulone runs the family-owned business Addy's Fine Wine and Spirits alongside his son Tyler.

'This is what I've done my whole life," Mulone said, "We decided to make this our life, our dream."

Tyler is a manager at Addy's and has been working there since he was 18.

"I've gotten very close in another way it's not just father-son bonding it's very much a father-son bonding with a business relationship," he said, "Being able to work with him and seeing how I developed I can also see my son down the road in 18 years start taking over."

But, there is growing pushback among some Western New York liquor stores, including Addy's, against the proposed bill. Outside of Addy's, the Mulones have placed signage instructing people to write to lawmakers regarding concerns over the bill. Tyler said he hopes this changes the mindset of state legislators. If the bill passes, the Mulones said they would suffer.

"You always have that in the back of your head that, 'Wow this could really have a huge impact on our business,'" Mulone said.

Signs out front of Addy's are prompting people to oppose the sale of wine in grocery stores.

Tyler said it would terrify him to shut down the business for good.

"You're not gonna be able to get the help that you get in a family-run business," he said, "You're gonna be stuck with those big brands like Josh and Barefoot and Yellowtail."

State Senator George Borello also opposes this bill.

"This is unfair it's unfair to the small businesses the wine shops, liquor stores that across New York State that have been constrained by these oppressive laws," Borello said.

As a small business owner himself, Borello said this would cause unfair competition for liquor stores. But for grocery stores like Wegmans nearby Addy's this would be welcome news.

A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement to 7 News:

Wegmans has always been a strong supporter of New York made products. We are in favor of providing convenience for New York consumers, creating jobs, and doing everything possible to support the New York wine industry. We are proud to support legislation that would give New York consumers access to wine in grocery stores, like 40 other states already do.





Borello said this bill could be voted on before this session ends in early June.

Meantime there's hope this family business won't be disrupted.

"One thing I noticed about living in Buffalo is that people love the family runs businesses they really do," Mulone said, "It's just a different mindset and people here are so good, so genuine."