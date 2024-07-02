'It just means so much': 26 Shirts hits $2 million milestone, changing countless lives in the process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They don't call it the "City of Good Neighbors" for nothing.

Thanks to the generosity of Western New York, 26 Shirts is celebrating a major milestone. The organization has now raised more than $2 million for families in need and other local charities, with proceeds often benefiting those with medical concerns or other family emergencies.

The company has been around for a little more than 10 years. It took the first 7 years to hit the $1 million milestone. Just three years later they have doubled that number.

"I always wanted to do positive things for the community," said Del Reid, owner of 26 Shirts, speaking with 7 News Anchor Lia Lando Tuesday. "I didn't think I would be doing this now, still, ten and a half years later. I mean how silly would it be for me to say 'oh yeah I totally saw us reaching $2 million someday' and I was just happy when we hit $10,000, my mind was blown back then."

Reid, who is a Bills Mafia co-founder, says it's the community that deserves all the credit for this achievement.

"It means so much just for these customers to be a part and believe in what we do because it's really them doing the good," Reid told Lando.

The company just recently launched a new campaign featuring a "Ranch Busters" shirt.

26 Shirts

The money raised will go toward Isla Louise Smith who was in the NICU at Oishei for 99 days before she was discharged. Then, according to the family, her medical issues only got worse.

26 Shirts Isla Louise Smith

Proceeds from the new shirt will go toward a vehicle that will be more suited for Isla as well as any more services and/or equipment she might need.

