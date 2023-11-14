'It isn't available for our kids': RSV medicine shortage concerning pediatricians

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — RSV cases across the country are on the rise and pediatricians are concerned over a shortage of medicine that can help infants fight the disease.

Beyfortus is a new medicine, administered through a shot, that was expected to be a major step forward in combating RSV in infants this year. While vaccines for RSV are available to older patients like pregnant women and seniors, the medicine for infants and toddlers is of low supply.

Dr. Rachel Kaufman, a pediatrician at Buffalo Pediatrics, says the medicine could have changed the setting for public health this year.

"This is the year that we have access to this really important medication that decreased the serious complications of the illness by 70%, which is huge," Kaufman said. "It’s almost within our grasp. This new useful, helpful tool to keep kids safe. It’s here but because of supply chain issues it isn’t available for our kids."

While visiting with Dr. Kaufman, she showed me the office's remaining doses of the Beyfortus for the winter season as of right now.

They have one left. I asked Dr. Kaufman about who will get the remaining dose.

"We are saving it for our next premature infant who’s the right age and size." Kaufman said.

There is no knowledge of when another shipment of the medicine will be delivered to their office. Dr. Kaufman emphasized just how severe this shortage is.

"The other thing is that there is two doses of this medicine available. One for smaller infants and one for larger children," Kaufman said. "The doses for larger children are completely unavailable. All we were able to get were the doses for the smallest children."

The best practices this winter to help protect your child are the ones already heavily practiced. If you're sick, keep distance and wear a mask if needed. Wash your hands as frequent as possible.

Dr. Kaufman says to her knowledge, the RSV vaccine supply is not as strained as the RSV medicine. She recommends that seniors check with their doctors about receiving the vaccine. For pregnant women, the vaccine is available at a certain point in the pregnancy and you should check in with your OB/GYN.