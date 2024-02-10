“It hurts my community:’ Catalytic converter stolen from church truck, repairs cost $6,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is calling on the city of good neighbors for help after discovering a stolen catalytic converter from its trunk that supplies necessities for those in need.

Pastor James Giles shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that it would cost him $6,000 or even more for repairs.

He says he caught the thief in action on camera, but the license plate was covered.

“It was a White male that was clear to us. It was so blurred we couldn’t see the license tag,” he says. “We just now it was a caravan car something like that. we can see him coming out and putting it in the back seat of his car.”

Giles says he uses the truck to distribute bulk foods to neighbors in need.

“We have ongoing programming working with Buffalo Public Schools. Fresh vegetables, fresh foods out to the community that’s going to be hampered,” the pastor expressed. “I can't get out there this weekend.”

Others impacted by the theft are hurting.

“I was disgusted. Pastor and Back to Basics do a lot for the community, and this truck provides food for people even to people that need help moving,” says Jeannette King, a resident. “And he always responds to the needs of the community, so when I saw that and saw the video it really hurt me.”

Pastor Giles hopes local scrap yards will keep him in mind if someone tries to cash in on the crime.

“If somebody turns in a catalytic converter, I want you to know that person stole it from 1370 William Street, and that move right there is going to hurt the community,” he emphasized. “It hurts my community that we serve, and it’s a shame.”

Those who would like to donate and help Pastor Giles and the community he serves you can call this number: 716-854-1086.

