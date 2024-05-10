'It has proven itself as working': Victory for families who lost loved ones in crash of Flight 3407

The Senate approved a bill to fund the Federal Aviation Administration for another five years. The bill includes mandates designed to improve air safety and customer service.

It increases the number of air traffic controllers and protects a training rule for pilots that families who lost loved ones on Flight 3407 have advocated for.

Senator Chuck Schumer discussed the $105 billion bill Friday and how it will also change the rules when it comes to flying with your family.

"It enraged people to have to pay more if you wanted your child to sit next to you," says Schumer. "Airlines were ridiculous when they charged parents hundreds of dollars to just sit next to their kids. DOT will develop rules to stop that."

The bill also includes $4 billion in the airport improvement program. Schumer explains it will help airports in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Syracuse and many others.

He says one of the things he's proudest of is the pilot rules that the families of Flight 3407 fought so hard for. It requires pilots to have 1,500 hours of training before they are certified.

"There's a real attempt in this bill to decrease or dilute it to make it less strong. I'm happy to let you know we prevailed," says Schumer.

Karen Eckert lost her sister in the crash of Flight 3407.

"It's a constant battle to preserve the qualifications and experience requirements that were enacted in 2010," says Eckert. "It has proven itself as working because the last fatal crash in the United States on a commercial airline was Flight 3407 — that was over 15 years ago."

Schumer says the bill also makes it easier for travelers to get refunds if their flight is canceled or delayed.

The bill passed the Senate but still needs final approval in the House before becoming law.