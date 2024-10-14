'It feels good to be recognized': Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in Western New York. 7 News is amplifying the voices of Native Americans and asking them "What does this day mean to you?"

Chef Lorinda John from the Seneca Nation spent her holiday cooking Native American-inspired food at the Cornelia restaurant inside the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

“It means to me that we are celebrating the people that were here before the settlers came,” John said. “Just like everything else, it is new. it’s a new name for a day that was already established prior. I think with anything new, it takes time for change, but with change, there is good things that can happen.”

Alana Jimerson (right) from the Oneida Nation and Julie John (left) from the Seneca Nation

Alana Jimerson from the Oneida Nation and Julie John from the Seneca Nation spent Monday selling their artwork to people at the AKG Art Museum.

“It feels good to be recognized instead of being shoved under the rug most of our lives,” Jimerson said. “I’m so proud of it. I’m so proud to say I am indigenous. I love when people talk to us and ask us questions about our culture.”

“I’m proud of who I am. I am a Seneca Indian, and I am very proud of this day,” John said.

Mary Jacobs from the Seneca Nation, Turtle Clan made free bracelets for people stopping by the AKG Art Museum that taught them about the Six Nations of the Grand River.

“[The day recognizes] the native people that live in this territory… We were the original caretakers of this land,” Jacobs said. “We have the opportunity to teach whoever is willing to come and learn.”

Jennifer Touchine from the Navajo Tribe’s Water's Edge Clan organized a walk in hopes of reopening the long-closed Turtle Building on Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

“I am proud every day to be indigenous, but this is a day that everyone can enjoy and share,” Touchine said.