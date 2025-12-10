'It feels good': Cold Buffalo winters spark big-hearted mission from local knitters

As Buffalo temperatures drop, many Western New Yorkers bundle up in mittens, scarves and warm hats. But not everyone has that luxury, especially infants and toddlers in need.

That's where a remarkable group of women at the Amberleigh Senior Living Community in Williamsville steps in, making sure local children stay warm all winter long.

For nearly four years, the volunteer group Bonnets for Babies, affectionately nicknamed "The Happy Hookers" by its members, has been crafting hats, bonnets, blankets and cozy essentials for babies, toddlers and small children across the region.

Inside a bright common room at Amberleigh, the women sit side by side, chatting and clicking away with needles and hooks.

Pompea Di Santo, an organizer for Bonnets for Babies, said the impact is immediate and profound.

"You can't imagine the gratitude," she said. "From the agencies themselves to the children who get something new, something to wear."

Fellow organizer Linda Koenigsberg agrees.

"We drop off yarn, and like magic, they create these gorgeous hats and phenomenal blankets, all to keep these children toasty and warm."

The women say this work gives them something too.

"It keeps our hands and our minds occupied," Ruth Dumphy said. "Better than just sitting here and doing nothing."

The group doesn't just think about infants; they consider the families as well.

"It makes you feel good," Sue Benjamin said. "And this season, I thought maybe the fathers would like Buffalo Bills hats for their little preemies."

Their productivity is astonishing. Last year alone, the group knitted nearly 4,000 items for children in need. Whether it's a hat for a newborn or a blanket for a toddler, each item is made with care and with years of experience behind it.

Between dropped stitches and shared laughter, the group said the mission is as rewarding for them as it is for the families they help.

"We feel that not only do we give to the community," Dumphy said. "But it benefits us in a lot of ways."

For anyone who wants to support the women and keep the project going, Bonnets for Babies maintains an Amazon Wish List where donors can contribute yarn and supplies.