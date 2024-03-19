'It does fluctuate': Taking a closer look and helping you understand your NYSEG bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you ever open up your energy bill and feel overwhelmed by the different numbers and categories? Do you understand what you are being charged for?

There's a new push from NYSEG to help customers better understand their bills. They released a new informational video and 7 News spoke with Shelby Cohen, Senior Manager of New York Communications at NYSEG about each cost and what you can do to save some money.

WATCH: NYSEG helps you understand your bill

NYSEG: Understanding your bill

Cohen said your bill fluctuates for several reasons, some of them out of their control. According to Cohen, the supply cost is a "passed-through cost" not determined by the utility.

"It does fluctuate based on what's going on in the world and we have seen that be a challenge in the past couple of years with the war in Ukraine has really affected that price but it does fluctuate," said Cohen. "It was better this year for natural gas customers, the supply cost, and a little bit worse this year for electric customers."

Another cost you see on your bill is delivery charges. Cohen said that is something they influence and they work with the New York State Public Service Commission to determine.

"The things that are factored into delivery charge are things like the grid, your meter, the rights of way of the lines in transmission, the projects that we have to do to keep that infrastructure updated," Cohen explained.

Something else you'll see on your statement: public policy charges required by New York State. Cohen said those are for things like New York's CLCPA which help the state meet its climate goals and are determined at the state level.

What about when it comes to how much we pay for energy in New York versus other states?

"New York State ranks somewhere near the top, but not at the top, of what people are paying across the country," said Cohen.

She said if you are looking for ways to cut back on costs: keep your thermostat around 68, avoid using space heaters, and install a smart thermostat to control your home's climate from anywhere.

"We actually have rebates and deals on smart thermostats on our website and there are things like low flow shower heads and other energy equipment that we have rebates on to help our customers make their homes more efficient," said Cohen.

You can visit the NYSEG website here for better help understanding your bill.