"It all begins with an idea." Buffalo woman follows dream, paints Bills-themed sneakers for a living

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You know when you have that perfect outfit, and then you throw on a great pair of sneakers to make it that much better? It's one of the best feelings to start the day.

For one Buffalo woman, she feels the same way, but decided she wanted to extend her creativity beyond just wearing sneakers. So what do you do when you want to get creative? Well, you might think about the things you love to help give you some inspiration. Cheyanne Myers thinks about the Buffalo Bills.

"I am a fan, diehard," Myers said.

When Myers first picked up a paintbrush in 2014, she started watching custom shoe videos on Instagram.

"I studied it for about a year, but I was too scared to try it," Myers said.

But with a little encouragement from her wife, she got into painting custom sneakers through what she called a lot of trial and error. Looking at her work, though, it's safe to say that trial and error paid off.

Myers has made this hobby into a whole business. She free-hands all of her work between drawing the Bills logos, and even painting in between the lines.

It was easier for Myers to do a job that she didn't love, but that's not what she wanted for her or her family. Now, she's getting close to making this hobby a full-time career

"Now I have a child, and I don't want to work for anybody. I have to take this more as a business instead of a hobby," Myers said.

