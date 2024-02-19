‘It affects every person in New York State’: Buffalo business owners concerned with new DEC regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Buffalo area business owners met Monday to discuss new regulations that they believe will also impact consumers.

The New York State DEC proposed new regulation surrounding Hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs. The compound is commonly found in refrigeration, air-conditioning and aerosols, but scientists say it's harmful to the environment.

New regulations seek to phase out HFC refrigerants in the state by 2034. However, it doesn't completely align with the EPA's new phase down. The state's is more aggressive than the federal rules.

Bob Mesmer of Mesmer Refrigeration believes the regulations will cost businesses hundreds of millions of dollars in new equipment, retrofitting and other long-term costs. It's a cost he says could wind up falling on consumers.

"It doesn't just affect our business," said Mesmer. "It affects every person in New York State."

Mesmer agrees that HFCs are harmful but wants the DEC to listen to his and other business owners concerns. Specifically, he would like the state to follow the federal phase down approach.

"If we go to the federal laws, the federal rules that are existing in place, rather than the New York State rules, it should work fine," said Mesmer.

The state says the goal of this change is to implement recommendations of the Climate Action Council Scoping Plan necessary to achieve required statewide emission limits.

Written comments on the proposal may be submitted until 5 p.m. on March 19.

