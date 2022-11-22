Issues with snow removal in Buffalo's Lovejoy District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Philip Beavers said he has been using his four wheeler to get around Lovejoy because the streets are in treacherous condition.

"It seem like a lot of the energy and the Mayor's focus has been to the South of the City...The emphasis on the outer East Side, where Lovejoy is, nil," Philip Beavers, who lives in Lovejoy, said.

However, Nate Marton, the Commissioner for Buffalo's Department of Public Works, said that's one of the areas snow removal crews are focussing on.

"We have about 114 pieces of heavy operating equipment in South Buffalo, Lovejoy, Kaisertown," Nate Marton, the commissioner of Buffalo's Public Works Department said.

But when 7 News drove around the district, we didn't see any plows or heavy machinery removing snow. Beavers said he hasn't either.

"Their well-made plans always go awry and Lovejoy is left to suffer. This is a bus route. We couldn't even get busses up and down the street. The firetruck was stuck four times the other day. There was 15 people pushing it out on ideal street," Beavers said.

There was about 6 inches of ice and snow covering the Lovejoy roads 7 News drove through. Cars were getting stuck on side streets when trying to pass through.

"Cars are stuck. The tow trucks that are trying to go to them are stuck," Beavers said.

Beavers said he feels Lovejoy is the forgotten portion of the city.

"We didn't forget any portion of the city. We have plows in every single portion of the city. Again, snow falling at a rate of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 inches an hour, you can plow a street and it can get covered back very quickly," Mayor Byron Brown said.

Mayor Brown said the city has done everything they could possibly do with the conditions they have had.

"Expectations have to be realistic. If you have a historic mother nature event, with over four feet of snow in a densely populated area, I don't know where people expect all that snow to go," Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown said by Tuesday morning, snow removal crews will have passed through every street in the city at least once.