Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.

"It hasn't been picked up, and I know Monday is our day. I thought there must be a glitch, something's going on, and today's Wednesday. The garbage hasn't been picked up," Mann said.

The Buffalo Common Council discussed this exact problem on Tuesday, asking the Commissioner of the Department of Public Works if the GPS trackers that will be used on plows could be put on garbage trucks as well.

"Because I've been having a problem in North with several streets that are constantly being missed, Henry Jackson's been great once I contact him but it's gotten to the point that it's ridiculous," North District Common Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr. said on Tuesday.

"I think that's something we can look at. I can confirm that with you in the future. I believe we can, but I'll check on that and confirm that with you," Nathan Marton, the Commissioner of DPW, responded.

Golombek said he's been hearing about issues with garbage pick-up for about a year.

"It's frustrating because it ends up being the same couple of blocks every two or three weeks," Golombek said, "I mean I asked a couple of my friends that are in sanitation [if there is] a problem that people are mad at people on such and such a street or whatever, and they said no. It's just for whatever reason."

You can call 311 for assistance if your garbage has not been picked up.