Is red dye causing health problems in children? The FDA is facing growing pressure to ban it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you go to the store do you read labels? Have you paid attention to how many food items contain red dye? There is a growing call to eliminate red dye from our foods.

7 News anchor Lia Lando spoke with a doctor who focuses on nutrition and non-toxic living about food additives.

Red dye, a food additive that many scientists say is dangerous, has been banned in California and some countries.

"It has been shown, not only in cosmetics starting in the 90s, shown cancer-causing effects but it also causes hyperactivity, especially in children, restlessness and all the things that cause ADHD," said Dr. Sarah Mathis.

Dr. Mathis said red dye should be banned as the FDA determined over 30 years ago that it was potentially harmful but it has remained on store shelves since.

"What the problem was is they did all these studies, found in rats that it causes and increases the risk of thyroid cancer and at that time they did not approve by the FDA for cosmetics and topical use. However, it had already been pushed to be used in food and be able to be ingested so it was just something that no one had pushed until now," said Mathis.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest recently sent out a letter urging people to sign a petition to ban red 3 in food, dietary supplements and even some medications.

Lando asked Dr. Mathis: "To people who are watching who think you would have to eat a massive amount of it...is that true?

Dr. Mathis responded: "Everyone has their own threshold. However, children tend to have a lower threshold because they are smaller. They are exposed to more because they are the ones eating a lot of these foods that have those dyes."

Dr. Mathis said red dye 40 and other dyes should also be banned.

She explained "Thing with red 5 and yellow 6... those have all been known to show a lot of that hyperactivity, behavioral changes, mood changes, especially in children. It's in Starburst, Blow Pops, Twizzlers...there's red 40 in (some) Tylenol."

We also found red dye in Nerds, Doritos, M&M's, cereals, beverages, and more.

Dr. Mathis said some people are allergic to red dye and, "in addition to regular allergy symptoms of potentially getting hives or trouble breathing or skin breaking out in some other weird way, you will get more of those neurological or behavioral changes. So, you could potentially have like psychosis. You could potentially have like a schizophrenic attack. So advice to parents is definitely read labels and try to choose things that don't have any processed ingredients."

The FDA sent the following statement to 7 News:

"Since 1990, the FDA has continued to monitor developments in scientific evidence on FD&C red no. 3. the data on the mechanism of carcinogenic response to FD&C red no. 3 has been clearly demonstrated to be specific to rats. these data have been carefully studied and widely understood among the scientific community to not be relevant to human cancer. While the FDA recognizes that the regulatory history of FD&C red no. 3 is complex, we can confirm that the FDA has evaluated the safety of FD&C red no. 3.



The FDA is currently reviewing the color additive regulations authorizing the use of FD&C red no. 3 in ingested drugs and foods (including dietary supplements) under the Delaney Clause of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which, in relevant part, prohibits the FDA from approving a color additive that is ingested if it causes cancer in animals or humans when ingested. A decision from the FDA is forthcoming. "

We also reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul's office to ask if New York State is considering a ban on any potentially harmful additives, including red dye. A spokesperson responded, "New York State is constantly monitoring food quality to ensure strict compliance with FDA standards."

If you are concerned about your child's health and have questions about additives, talk to their pediatrician.