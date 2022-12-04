Irving woman facing charges after shoplifting incident at Walmart

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lakewood Busti police announced an arrest has been made after a shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Lakewood Saturday.

Officers were called to 350 E Fairmount Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of shoplifting.

According to police, Walmart Asset Protection allegedly spotted 38-year-old Leanne White attempting to flee with a cart containing 56 unpaid items totaling $588.79.

Police say White had been restricted from all Walmart stores due to a similar incident at a Fredonia Walmart in April 2021 and had an outstanding warrant from the Hamburg Police Department.

White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree.