Iron scow lodged in upper rapids of Niagara Falls shifts significantly during wind storm

Posted: 3:45 PM, Nov 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-01 15:45:04-04
Niagara Parks
NIAGARA FALLS, ON (WKBW) — Niagara Parks say the strong winds and heavy rain that took place across the region Thursday night into Friday morning caused the iron scow that has been lodged in the upper rapids of Niagara Falls for over a century to shift significantly.

The scow has shifted down river towards the falls but remains lodged according to parks officials. They say the staff will continue to monitor the situation and send updates as needed.

The scow, which has been lodged in the upper rapids for over a century, was the site of a heroic rescue in August 1918.

