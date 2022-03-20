Irish eyes are smiling for return of St. Patrick's Day Parade in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The big St. Patrick's Day Parade makes a big comeback here in the Queen City.
The parade made its return Sunday afternoon after it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sea of green and orange flooded the traditional parade route along Delaware Avenue, from Niagara Square up to North Street.
The United Irish-American Association says Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the longest running public parades, dating back to 1811.
This of course is a long standing tradition in a city rich with Irish heritage.