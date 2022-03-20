Irish eyes are smiling for return of St. Patrick's Day Parade in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The big St. Patrick's Day Parade makes a big comeback here in the Queen City.

The parade made its return Sunday afternoon after it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sea of green and orange flooded the traditional parade route along Delaware Avenue, from Niagara Square up to North Street.

The United Irish-American Association says Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the longest running public parades, dating back to 1811.

This of course is a long standing tradition in a city rich with Irish heritage.