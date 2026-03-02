Iranian-American living in Buffalo and WNY lawmakers react to U.S. strikes in Iran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As U.S. and Israeli military operations continue in Iran, the escalating conflict is drawing sharp reactions overseas and here at home.

President Donald Trump said this week that U.S. operations could last at least four weeks and potentially longer.

The conflict has already resulted in American casualties, with four U.S. service members killed and others injured, according to federal officials.

REACTION FROM IRANIAN-AMERICAN IN BUFFALO

For Yousef Taghizadeh, an Iranian-American now living in Buffalo, he says that the developments are deeply personal.

"I’m having kind of mixed feelings, because of the nature of the events," Taghizadeh said. "War is not positive, but also I think this is the only solution to get rid of the regime that we had."

Taghizadeh said he feels a sense of relief, believing the regime’s hold on power may be weakening, but that relief is tempered by concern for loved ones back home.

"Me, my wife, a lot of our friends have been struggling to get in touch with our families and, of course, we’re worried about them," Taghizadeh said.

Despite the uncertainty, Taghizadeh said he believes this moment could present an opportunity for Iran to transition to new leadership. He also expressed gratitude for American involvement while acknowledging that war carries serious consequences.

REP. NICK LANGOWRTHY'S RESPONSE TO U.S. STRIKES IN IRAN

Reaction among Western New York’s congressional delegation reflects the broader national debate over the military action and Congress’s role in authorizing it.

Rep. Nick Langworthy said President Trump followed proper procedures before the strikes, including notifying a bipartisan group of congressional leaders who are typically briefed on sensitive intelligence matters.

Langworthy represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes parts of the Southern Tier and areas around Buffalo.

"We need to do what’s best to protect our nation, not just for today, but for our children and our children’s children," Rep. Langworthy said.

REP. TIM KENNEDY'S RESPONSE TO U.S. STRIKES IN IRAN

Rep. Tim Kennedy declined an on-camera interview, citing an upcoming briefing for House members.

Kennedy, a Democrat representing New York’s 26th Congressional District, which covers parts of metropolitan Buffalo, criticized the strikes in a previous statement, saying they were launched without congressional authorization.

"Iran is a dangerous, murderous regime. However, the Constitution is clear. Congress declares war," Rep. Kennedy said. "Trump chose escalation over diplomacy, putting American lives at risk in a volatile region."

Rep. Claudia Tenney’s office did not respond to a request for comment. In a prior statement, Rep. Tenney said, "I hope the brave Iranian people will take back their country from the brutal mullahs, and the people of Iran can have a future of peace and prosperity, instead of tyranny and terrorism."

GOV. KATHY HOCUL'S RESPONSE TO U.S. STRIKES IN IRAN

Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference on Monday in Western New York on an unrelated topic. After the press conference, she was asked about the U.S. strikes in Iran. You can watch her response below.

BOB MCCARTHY SPEAKS ABOUT ATTACKS IN THE MIDDLE EAST INTENSIFYING

