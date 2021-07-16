Investigators look into claim that Town of Tonawanda murder suspect acted in self defense

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators are looking into claims that the suspect in Monday's homicide in the Town of Tonawanda acted in self defense.

"Our office, along with the Town of Tonawanda Police, continue to investigate the homicide that occurred on Highland Avenue as well as the claim of self-defense made by the suspect," said Kait Munro, public information officer for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The D.A. first made mention of the self-defense claim Thursday in an interview with The Buffalo News.

John Callaghan, 28, of Amherst, was found dead outside a home on Highland near Parker Boulevard Monday night. He had been stabbed in the neck. Town of Tonawanda police did not notify the public about the homicide until Tuesday afternoon, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Despite Flynn saying there is a suspect in the case, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 879-6614 or 879-6606.