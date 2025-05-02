Investigators identify two people killed after police pursuit in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a crash on Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw Town border.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 a.m. on May 2, dispatchers were notified by a Warsaw police officer of a vehicle pursuit on West Buffalo Street (Route 20A). A short time later, Warsaw police located two vehicles involved in a head-on collision on Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw Town border. The vehicle that was involved in the pursuit was reportedly down an embankment and on fire and the other uninvolved vehicle was stopped in the roadway.

The sheriff's office said a passenger in the uninvolved vehicle, 48-year-old Daniel Abbott of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wyoming County Coroner. The driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old James Stablewski of East Aurora, was critically injured and transported to ECMC by ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, 19-year-old Sanny Dewan of Buffalo, was pulled from the burning vehicle by law enforcement and good Samaritans. Dewan was later pronounced dead at the Wyoming County Community Hospital.

The investigation into the accident and the possibility of the fleeing vehicle being a stolen vehicle is ongoing.

The sheriff's office also said the New York State Attorney General’s Office is also involved in the investigation per New York State Executive Law.