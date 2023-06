JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in Chautauqua County say a Cirrus SR-22 plane crashed Tuesday afternoon after departing the runway at the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport.

According to officials, the scene of the crash is a wooded grassy area within the airport grounds and crews are searching for possible victims. As of 3:30 p.m. the airport is closed to all air traffic and the crash site area is restricted as the investigation continues.

A briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.