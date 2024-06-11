Investigation underway after Niagara Falls police officer fired four shots when responding to call

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a Niagara Falls police officer fired four shots when responding to a call on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of Niagara Street. Police said officers responded to a call of a subject with a gun, the report said there was a female in the area displaying what appeared to be a gun.

According to police, when officers arrived they encountered the female who was allegedly holding what appeared to be a black handgun. Officers told the female to drop the gun but she allegedly pointed it at one of the officers, and the officer then fired four shots at her.

Police said the female was not struck or injured by the shots. She dropped the gun and was taken into custody. It was determined that the gun that the female displayed was a pellet gun and she was charged with second-degree menacing.

"The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Division, as well as the Office of Professional Standards responded to the scene and their investigations are ongoing. The officer who fired the shots had his body camera activated during the event. The officer was not injured during the incident," a release says.