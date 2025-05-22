Investigation underway after missing Olean man found dead in swamp area

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Cattaraugus County are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing more than a month ago.

Officials say Christopher Herron Sr., who was reported missing on April 17, was found dead in the City of Olean.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Herron was located in a marsh/swamp area at the end of Center Street and 4th Avenue between Center and Inwood Drive.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau in Cattaraugus County is looking for anyone who may have seen or heard from Christopher around the time he first disappeared, which is believed to be April 10.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 938-2217 or by submitting an anonymous tip to (716) 498-3268.