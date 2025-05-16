Investigation underway after man was found with gunshot wounds on Kensington Expressway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the Kensington Expressway Thursday night.

Cheektowaga police said that around 8:30 p.m., dispatch received 911 calls reporting possible shots fired in the area of the Kensington Expressway near Maryvale.

According to police, an off-duty Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority detective was reportedly traveling on the Kensington Expressway between Eggert Road and the Pine Ridge off-ramp when he came upon a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near a vehicle in the roadway. The off-duty detective began life-saving measures and was joined by responding officers. The man was transported to ECMC, and police described him as stable.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at (716) 686-3510.