Investigation underway after man struck by vehicle, another shot in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was struck by a vehicle and a second man suffered a gunshot wound following a shots-fired incident Friday night.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue after reports of shots fired.

Officers found a man lying in the street with several other men surrounding him.

All of the men, including the injured man, were uncooperative with police and refused to identify themselves or explain what had happened.

Investigators later determined the victim was a 33-year-old man from Niagara Falls. He had been struck by a vehicle while several vehicles were driving erratically as they left the scene of the shots fired call. He is in stable condition.

A short time later, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's emergency room contacted police dispatch to report that a 21-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He is also in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's non-emergency line at 716-286-4711.

