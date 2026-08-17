Investigation underway after inmate death at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after an inmate's death at the Erie County Holding Center.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, just after midnight on the morning of August 15, a medical emergency was called after 46-year-old Manuel Ortiz was found unresponsive in his podular cell.

The sheriff's office said security and correctional health staff immediately started lifesaving efforts, then AMR assumed care upon their arrival. Ortiz was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

The ECSO Investigative Services Unit responded for the investigation and the Office of the New York State Attorney General was notified and responded for the investigation. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy was conducted Saturday morning and the results are pending.

According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz entered Erie County Sheriff’s Office custody on December 30, 2025. He was indicted in Erie County Court on attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges stemming from a West Seneca Police Department investigation. He also had other pending charges in West Seneca Town Court and Buffalo City Court.

This is at least the third death in the county's two jails this summer.

On July 4, deputies found 27-year-old Antonio Pizarro unresponsive inside a cell at the holding center. The manner of death was ruled a homicide caused by strangulation by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office and two other inmates, 49-year-old Chico Garcia of Buffalo and 21-year-old Skyler J. Gill of Lancaster, were later charged with second-degree murder in Pizarro's death.

Then, on July 24, 74-year-old Darko Tabar was evaluated by medical staff at the Erie County Correctional Facility after experiencing difficulty breathing. He was then transported to the Erie County Medical Center and just before midnight, hospital staff reported that Tabar passed away.

The sheriff's office said Tabar had a documented history of cardiac issues and there was no suspicion of foul play, but the investigation was ongoing.