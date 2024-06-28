Investigation underway after four people were shot in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after four people were shot around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

The shooting occurred in the area of 11th Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, one person was found with a gunshot wound and was transported for treatment. Detectives were later notified that three other people arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

According to police, they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.