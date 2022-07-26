Investigation underway after cat found hanging from leash on fence in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a cat was found hanging from a leash on a fence in Amherst.

According to the SPCA Serving Erie County, the cat was found on July 17 in the area of Sheridan Drive and Harlem Road.

Amherst Police responded to the call and gathered evidence. The SPCA was contacted the next day and the evidence was handed over. As part of the investigation, the SPCA will work to determine

how the cat died.

If you have any information you can contact the SPCA's officers at (716) 875-7360, ext. 214.