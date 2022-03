TOWN OF GERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a body was found following a fire in Chautauqua County early Thursday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:40 a.m. crews responded to a residential fire at 4200 Rt. 380 in the Town of Gerry.

During the investigation, a male body was found and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the fire remains under investigation.