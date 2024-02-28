Investigation leads to seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and more than $300,000 cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big drug bust was announced Tuesday in Erie County that Sheriff John Garcia said potentially saved thousands of lives.

39-year-old Donel Cathcart of Buffalo is under arrest. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop after leaving his home on Whitehall Avenue. Sheriff Garcia said more than $325,000, over 10 ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine, and one kilo of fentanyl was seized.

According to Sheriff Garcia, two search warrants were executed before the arrest. One at Cathcart's home on Whitehall Avenue in Buffalo and another at an apartment he's connected to in West Seneca on Benson Avenue.

The Sheriff said he is grateful for the person who alerted police a year ago.

"It started with an anonymous tip from a citizen and the tip was that drugs...dangerous drugs such as fentanyl, such as crack cocaine and cocaine, were being brought in from the City of Buffalo into the Seneca Nation..specifically the Cattaraugus Reservation," said Garcia.

Sheriff Garcia said they had a record number of drug-related deaths last year in Erie County. He said drug dealers are lacing everything from cocaine to marijuana with fentanyl.

"They're doing it because of greed, and they should be charged with murder," said Garcia.

The Erie County District Attorney says Cathcart is being arraigned in Buffalo and West Seneca. He faces numerous charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly hiding the drugs in his underwear.

The investigation included numerous law enforcement agencies including the Sheriff's Office, The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit The Erie County District Attorney's Office, and Homeland Security.

The sheriff's office said you can submit confidential tips online here or call 716-858-7755.