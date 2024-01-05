Investigation finds Buffalo worker did nothing wrong collecting $600,000+ on paid leave, working second job

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's Comptroller has finished an investigation, into paid leave, after one city worker was off the job for years, but paid more than half a million dollars, while working another job.

7 News obtained the results of the investigation, learning this was shared with Former Council President Darius Pridgen in early December.

It was expected to be discussed during the Common Council meeting on December 26th, but that never happened.

According to the investigation, the worker did nothing wrong, collecting a salary-- while on paid leave-- and working another job.

The City Comptroller's Office suggests new ways for the city to "monitor paid leave" going forward, to avoid this from happening again.

This has been a story 7 News has reported on for months. You can read the full investigation below.