Investigation continues on West Seneca Highway Department building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — Police and other officials continue to investigate the West Seneca Highway Department building fire that happened around 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Capt. James Unger, public information officer of West Seneca Police, says it took fire crews almost four hours to put out the fire on the 71-year-old building.

“They did a good job in stopping the progression of the fire from getting to the entire building,” he says. “It looks like at this point half of the building a total loss and the other half is still being determined.”

Police say it’ll take several weeks to determine the cause of the fire.

The West Seneca Highway Department superintendent says several pieces of equipment couldn’t be saved.

“Two dump trucks for sure,” Adams says. “A sanitation vehicle and a sewer vehicle.”

However, Adams doesn't suspect any act of arson.

“I personally feel there was something with one of the trucks. It happened quite often with the other departments,” he says. “It just so happens, so it was winter months for us, and the trucks were inside.”

Gary Dickson, a Town of West Seneca supervisor, says the damages shouldn’t impact residents' services.

“The sanitation will be unaffected, and the highway superintendent is getting other vehicles from other towns,” Dickson says. “So if there's snow, we’d be able to plow the streets maybe a little slower than normal.”

Adams says he and his team will take it one day at a time.

“A lot of support from surrounding towns that have already dropped off equipment, so we’re very thankful for them,” he says.

Assemblyman Pat Burke released a statement that says Burke had the chance to secure $500,000 in emergency funding from the New York State.

In a statement Burke says: