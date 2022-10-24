Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County.

Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany Sunday.

Fire officials say it appears the blaze started in a machine that separates food from paper.

Nearly ten fire compnaies from two counties were called in to battle the fire.

This facilty processes expired food products for use by livestock.

All seven people working at the time of the fire got out safely.

There's no word on a damage estimate.