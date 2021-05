BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Niagara Falls.

Officers say the motorcyclist was hit by a car that was leaving the Delta Sonic on Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was then thrown into the oncoming lane of traffic and was hit by a GMC truck.

Bystanders used a jack to free the victim, who was taken to ECMC.

We have no word on his name or condition