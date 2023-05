BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo fire investigators are trying to pinpoint the exact cause of a series of explosions in the downtown area.

Fire officials say there were at least two, and possibly three blown manhole covers in the area of Main and Goodell Streets Saturday night.

Firefighters did respond to an underground electrical fire in connection with one of the blown manhole covers.

National Grid is on scene and looking into the issue.

There are no reports of injuries.