Investigating double shooting outside Allentown restaurant

Police asking for witnesses to come forward
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 06, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a double shooting outside of a popular restaurant on Allen Street.

Officers say two men were attacked outside the Allen Burger Venture around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police say one of the victims is an employee at the restaurant.

Both the 33 and 41 year old victims were taken to ECMC with what police describe as non life threatening injuries.

We still don't know their names.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.

