Intoxicated plow truck driver arrested after excessive speeds cause truck to flip over

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A truck driver was arrested Tuesday after his intoxicated driving caused a plow truck to tip over on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Falls Police Department Traffic Division located a truck on its side in the roadway near 2005 Hyde Park Boulevard.

The truck's cargo of salt had spilled and the truck was leaking diesel fuel. A later investigation revealed that the truck was traveling west on Porter Road while approaching Hyde Park Boulevard.

The truck attempted to turn north onto Hyde Park Boulevard and tipped over. Evidence gathered on the scene indicated that the truck was traveling at excessive speeds and made an improper turn.

The driver of the truck, 53-year-old Robert McClain was taken to Memorial Medical Center after the incident. Officers observed signs of impairment and suspected that McClain was intoxicated.

McClain was asked to perform field sobriety tests and he proceeded to fail all the tests. McClain was later placed under arrest. He submitted blood and urine tests and was transported to the city jail for processing.