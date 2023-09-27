Watch Now
'Intervention and prevention': BryLin Hospital hosts awards ceremony for Suicide Prevention Art Contest

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. On Tuesday, community leaders recognized efforts to shine a light on this critical issue.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 15:02:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, community leaders recognized efforts to shine a light on this critical issue. BryLin Hospital presented the winners of their Suicide Prevention Awareness Art Contest.

Nicole Beaudion won for her work, "Paper Collage." She said this cause meant so much to her.

"I had a family member years ago die by suicide," Beaudion said. "So it's something we very much support, intervention and prevention, so it was very important to me to enter this."

BryLin Hospital will showcase the winning artworks on their campus for the next 30 days.

