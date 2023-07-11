Intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street to close on July 17 due to construction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will close to vehicular traffic on July 17 to complete work that began in 2022 as part of Phase II of the Allen Street Complete Project.

The closure is expected to last through August. There will be standard detour signage as well as electronic message boards.

The city said the closure dates were selected to reduce the impact on the general public and to ensure it is completed before school resumes in September.

"A full intersection closure is necessary to allow the intersection to be paved with concrete for maximum durability. The intersection configuration does not allow for the construction to proceed safely while remaining open to a reduced amount of traffic or partial closure," a release says.

When the intersection closes, motorists are asked to use the following detours:

