International clothing retailer Primark to open Thursday at Walden Galleria

Primark, an international clothing retailer that promises to bring a new shopping experience to Western New York, will make its debut Thursday at the Walden Galleria.

The chain will open its doors at 11 a.m. on the upper level of the Walden Galleria near DS&W, in what was the long-time home of Sears.

Primark prides itself with offering quality fashion, home goods, beauty items, gifts and accessories at affordable prices.

The 34,000 square foot Galleria store will be Primark's 17th store in the U.S. and 420th around the world. The retailer is expanding rapidly, with plans to have 60 stores in operation nationwide by 2026.

The first customers on Thursday will be treated to free giveaways. A food truck will be serving complimentary lunch to shoppers on Saturday.