Interested in singing the national anthem at a Buffalo Bills game? Auditions are now open

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you interested in singing the national anthem at a Buffalo Bills game? The team announced that auditions are now open for the 2023 season.

The Bills said all submissions must be digital and sent through a form on the team's website which can be found here. CDs and/or mailed applications will not be considered.

In addition, only a submission of your rendition of the national anthem will be accepted and considered. You are asked not to submit any other songs.

Entries must be received by June 2, 2023, and only a select group of finalists will be invited to Highmark Stadium in June to audition live.

